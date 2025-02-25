We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 161.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.09 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 68% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Onboard and other' to come in at $684.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' will reach $1.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger Cruise Days' should come in at 5,907.76 KDays. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,856.41 KDays.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Capacity Days' reaching 5,846.42 KDays. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,903.31 KDays in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Yield' will reach $261.53. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $243.27 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy percentage' will likely reach 101.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 99.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges' should arrive at $720.54. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $726 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' stands at $187.20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $186.29.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' will reach $281.18. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $279.52 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' to reach $922.72. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $912.89 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Passengers carried' of 736,437. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 648,893.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' at $890.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $889.63 million.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have demonstrated returns of -6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NCLH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>