Gear Up for Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 33.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.99 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' should arrive at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' at $329.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $291.43 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' to come in at $198.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.34 million.

Shares of Universal Health Services have experienced a change of -3.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UHS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.


