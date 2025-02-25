We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 33.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.99 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' should arrive at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' at $329.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $291.43 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' to come in at $198.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.34 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Health Services here>>>
Shares of Universal Health Services have experienced a change of -3.1% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UHS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>