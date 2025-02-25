Back to top

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 87.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Elanco Animal Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' will likely reach $428.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' to come in at $9.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' should come in at $575.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

