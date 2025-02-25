We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Dell Technologies (DELL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.66 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' will reach $12.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' should come in at $11.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' stands at $814.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' of $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' should arrive at $4.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' to come in at $10.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' at $7.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +48.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' will likely reach $712.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $726 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.43 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dell Technologies here>>>
Over the past month, Dell Technologies shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DELL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>