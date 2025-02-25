We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.37 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sealed Air metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Food' to reach $916.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Protective' of $454.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Food' to come in at $195.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $194.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Protective' should arrive at $75.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>
Shares of Sealed Air have demonstrated returns of -8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SEE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>