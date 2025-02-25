We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for FMC Technologies (FTI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect FMC Technologies (FTI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 157.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FMC Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' will likely reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' should come in at $333.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Lease' will reach $63.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $800.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' reaching $14.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.16 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Order Backlog - Total' to reach $15.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.23 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' stands at $935.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies' should arrive at $301.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $261.60 million.
Analysts expect 'Inbound Orders - Total' to come in at $2.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Subsea' will reach $326.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $225.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for FMC Technologies here>>>
Shares of FMC Technologies have demonstrated returns of -7.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>