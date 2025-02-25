We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Teleflex (TFX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.86 per share, indicating an increase of 14.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $813.53 million, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teleflex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Interventional' will reach $158.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Interventional Urology' to come in at $92.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services)' to reach $84.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Vascular Access' at $201.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Anesthesia' should arrive at $104.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Other' will reach $55.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Surgical' will likely reach $118.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should come in at $468.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teleflex here>>>
Over the past month, Teleflex shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TFX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.