Unveiling MannKind (MNKD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $75.66 million, up 29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MannKind metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Royalties- collaborations' will likely reach $26.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Revenue- collaborations and services' at $27.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net revenue- commercial product sales' to come in at $21.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Over the past month, MannKind shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MNKD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


