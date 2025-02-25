We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to EPR Properties (EPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $148.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some EPR Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Rental revenue' will reach $148.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income' should come in at $14.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other income' of $13.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $40.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.69 million.
Shares of EPR Properties have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EPR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>