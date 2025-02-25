We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating an increase of 78.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $327.57 million, representing an increase of 15.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Baldwin Insurance Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Insurance Advisory Solutions' should come in at $153.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions' at $123.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Mainstreet Insurance Solutions' reaching $70.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 15.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Baldwin Insurance Group here>>>
Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group have experienced a change of -3.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BWIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>