Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stay Ahead of the Game With The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating an increase of 78.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $327.57 million, representing an increase of 15.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Baldwin Insurance Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Insurance Advisory Solutions' should come in at $153.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions' at $123.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Mainstreet Insurance Solutions' reaching $70.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 15.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for The Baldwin Insurance Group here>>>

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group have experienced a change of -3.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BWIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview