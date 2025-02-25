We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kratos (KTOS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, indicating a decline of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $288.31 million, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kratos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' should arrive at $223.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' to come in at $66.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product sales' will reach $170.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Service revenues' stands at $117.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' to reach $31.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $15.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Product sales' will likely reach $42.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Kratos have returned -25.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, KTOS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.