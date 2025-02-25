We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, indicating an increase of 162.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.37 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 32% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Warner Bros. Discovery metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total' will likely reach $2.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total' of $4.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total' will reach $3.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other' stands at $328.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content' should arrive at $3.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution' at $4.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising' should come in at $1.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other' to come in at $5.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising' reaching $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Distribution' will reach $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total DTC Subscribers' to reach 117.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.7 million.
