Unveiling Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 55.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $220.77 million, exhibiting an increase of 280.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Medical Properties metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rent billed' reaching $159.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +103.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Income from financing leases' to reach $9.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -49.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' will reach $159.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.30 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Medical Properties have experienced a change of +3.8% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>