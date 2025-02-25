Back to top

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Talos Energy (TALO) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Talos Energy (TALO - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $509.9 million, increasing 32.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 38.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Talos Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oil' reaching $460.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- NGL' will reach $15.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +96.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Natural gas' should arrive at $30.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +105.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total average net daily - Total' will reach 98.54 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average net daily production volumes - NGL' of 9.00 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.9 millions of barrels of oil.

Over the past month, Talos Energy shares have recorded returns of -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TALO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


