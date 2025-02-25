We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Vistra (VST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 431.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.38 billion, up 42.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Vistra metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Retail' stands at $434.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $463 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Texas' should arrive at $302.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $230 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' reaching $58.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Sunset' will likely reach $51.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- East' should come in at $636.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $181 million.
Shares of Vistra have demonstrated returns of -21.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VST is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>