What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 135.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.92 billion, down 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Advance Auto Parts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Number of stores (Retail) - Total' to reach 4,721. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,107.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores opened' should arrive at 5. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - AAP' will reach 4,452. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,484.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores (BOP)' should come in at 4,781. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,105 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - CARQUEST' will reach 287. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 302.
Over the past month, Advance Auto Parts shares have recorded returns of -10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.