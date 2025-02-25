Back to top

Gear Up for Merit Medical (MMSI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $349.39 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Merit Medical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention' at $141.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention' will reach $93.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Endoscopy' reaching $17.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +93.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM' should arrive at $46.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cardiovascular' will likely reach $331.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions' will reach $49.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Merit Medical here>>>

Shares of Merit Medical have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MMSI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.


