Countdown to Endeavor (EDR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 125% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.5 billion, declining 5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Endeavor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Owned Sports Properties' reaching $654.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Representation' to come in at $462.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights' stands at $413.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Representation' should arrive at $119.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $103.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights' will reach $66.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.72 million.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties' to reach $276.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $224.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Endeavor shares have recorded returns of -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EDR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.