Insights Into FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.9%. Revenues are expected to be $481.39 million, up 53.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FTAI Aviation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Aerospace products revenue' stands at $312.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +97.1% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Aviation Leasing' to reach $177.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Asset sales revenue' of $61.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Maintenance revenue' reaching $57.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FTAI Aviation here>>>
Shares of FTAI Aviation have demonstrated returns of +42.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTAI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.