Cactus (WHD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $275.89 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cactus metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Spoolable Technologies' will reach $100.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Pressure Control' at $175.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Spoolable Technologies' stands at $27.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.17 million.
Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Pressure Control' to come in at $50.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.05 million.
