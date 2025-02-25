We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Beacon Roofing (BECN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.42 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Beacon Roofing metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Residential roofing products' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Complementary building products' at $587.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Non-residential roofing products' will reach $674.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products' should arrive at -1.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.2%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products' stands at 9.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products' of 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.4%.
Beacon Roofing shares have witnessed a change of -1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BECN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.