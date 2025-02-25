We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of APA (APA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect APA (APA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific APA metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Gas revenues' will likely reach $160.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues' should arrive at $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues' should come in at $177.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Purchased oil and gas sales' will reach $374.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Production volume per day - Total' will reach 480.69 KBOE/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 414.43 KBOE/D.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total' of 831.28 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 830.37 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Production volume per day - Oil - Total' to reach 260.38 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 207.02 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Production volume per day - NGL - Total' at 81.84 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69.01 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average price per barrel - Oil - Total' will reach $71.39. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.36 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average price per barrel - NGL - Total' stands at $24.05. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.70 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Production volume per day - Total - United States' to come in at 311.63 KBOE/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 228.67 KBOE/D.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Production volume per day - Oil - United States' reaching 146.82 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.91 thousands of barrels of oil.
View all Key Company Metrics for APA here>>>
Over the past month, APA shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>