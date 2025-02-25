Back to top

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.32 billion, representing an increase of 17.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Permian Resources metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily net production - Total' reaching 358,924.80 BOE/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 285,161 BOE/D.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily net production volume - Natural gas' will reach 628,850.10 Mcf/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 478,781 Mcf/D.

Analysts expect 'Average daily net production volume - NGL' to come in at 86,205.90 BBL/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68,774 BBL/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily net production volume - Oil' stands at 168,467.40 BBL/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 136,590 BBL/D.

Analysts forecast 'Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements' to reach $70.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.14.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average sales price - Oil' at $69.05. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.61.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average sales price - NGL' should arrive at $23.41. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.57 in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Permian Resources have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, PR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


