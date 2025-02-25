We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for EOG Resources (EOG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.88 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific EOG Resources metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Natural gas' of $479.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate' should arrive at $3.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids' to reach $519.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total' at 1,098.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1026.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total' will likely reach 2,075.34 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1831 millions of cubic feet.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total' will reach 493.75 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 485.2 millions of barrels of oil.
Analysts expect 'Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total' to come in at 259.74 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 235.8 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Production' will reach 101.01 MBOE. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.4 MBOE in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Natural Gas Prices per mcf - Trinidad' should come in at $3.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.81.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - United States' reaching $72.28. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.61.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - Trinidad' stands at $59.84. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.21.
EOG Resources shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EOG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.