Company News for Feb 24, 2025

  • Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ((ABR - Free Report) ) tumbled 13.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. 
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s ((ED - Free Report) ) shares increased 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.
  • Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. ((MELI - Free Report) ) jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $12.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 per share.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation’s ((ITGR - Free Report) ) shares declined 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.

