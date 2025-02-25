Back to top

CRA International Shares Have Fallen 4.7% Since Q4 Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has declined 4.7% since the earnings release despite the better-than-expected results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $2.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.7% and increased 24.5% year over year. Revenues of $176.4 million beat the consensus mark by 6.1% and rose more than 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CRAI: Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 78% utilization, while the headcount was down 5.8% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 28.4% year over year to $24.4 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points year over year to 13.1%, in line with our estimate.

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $26.7 million compared with $24.5 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $49.7 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $18.1 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.4 million in dividends.

CRAI’s 2025 Outlook

CRAI announced its 2025 constant currency revenue guidance in the range of $715 million-$735 million for the first quarter of 2025. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12%-13%.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.


