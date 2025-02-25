We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRA International Shares Have Fallen 4.7% Since Q4 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has declined 4.7% since the earnings release despite the better-than-expected results.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $2.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.7% and increased 24.5% year over year. Revenues of $176.4 million beat the consensus mark by 6.1% and rose more than 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
CRAI: Other Quarterly Details
The company delivered 78% utilization, while the headcount was down 5.8% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 28.4% year over year to $24.4 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points year over year to 13.1%, in line with our estimate.
The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $26.7 million compared with $24.5 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It generated $49.7 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $18.1 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.4 million in dividends.
CRAI’s 2025 Outlook
CRAI announced its 2025 constant currency revenue guidance in the range of $715 million-$735 million for the first quarter of 2025. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12%-13%.
Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshot
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.