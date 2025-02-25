We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tesla Recalls More Than 375K Vehicles Due to Defect in Power Steering
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is recalling 376,241 vehicles in the United States due to a power steering assist failure that could make steering more difficult, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of an accident. The recall comes after a year-long investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), following reports from Tesla owners about steering issues. Per NHTSA, more than 50 vehicles were towed due to the problem.
Per an earlier Reuters report, since 2016, tens of thousands of Tesla owners have encountered premature failures in suspension or steering components. Per a safety recall report posted on the NHTSA site, the recall affects Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured for the U.S. market between Feb. 28, 2023, and Oct. 11, 2023, which were running an older software version.
The printed circuit boards in the affected vehicles’ steering systems could become overstressed, potentially leading to power steering failure when the car stops and then accelerates. If the power-assisted steering fails, drivers must use greater force to steer, heightening the risk of a crash.
As of Jan. 10, 2025, Tesla has identified 3,012 warranty claims possibly linked to this issue. However, the company informed regulators that it was unaware of any accidents, injuries or fatalities related to the defect. To resolve the problem, Tesla is providing an over-the-air software update. The recall follows a similar investigation and voluntary recall in China involving the same steering systems.
In 2024, Tesla delivered 1,789,226 vehicles, down from 1,808,581 reported in 2023. Total revenues of $97.7 billion inched up from $96.8 billion recorded in 2023. After a year-over-year decline in annual deliveries, Tesla expects the vehicle business to grow in 2025 on the back of advancements in vehicle autonomy and the introduction of new products.
