DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.29, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.21%.
Shares of the industrial products supplier witnessed a loss of 15.38% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 6.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.
The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, DXP Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, DXP Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.15.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
