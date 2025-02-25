We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
On Holding (ONON) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed at $48.75, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.21%.
Coming into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had lost 19.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.47%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of On Holding in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 433.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $666.44 million, indicating a 32.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.77.
We can additionally observe that ONON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.