Public Storage (PSA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.21, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.23, the EPS surprise was -0.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Public Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Square Foot Occupancy: 91.8% compared to the 92.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Self-storage facilities: $1.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- Ancillary operations: $77.33 million versus $74.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $3.21 versus $2.57 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Public Storage have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

