Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SBA Communications (SBAC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, SBA Communications (SBAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $693.7 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.47, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $681.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was +2.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SBA Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sites owned - International: 22,285 compared to the 22,377 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sites owned - Domestic: 17,464 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,470.
  • Revenues- Site Development: $47.37 million versus $39.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
  • Revenues- International Site Leasing: $174.47 million versus $171.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing: $471.86 million compared to the $467.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Site Leasing: $646.34 million compared to the $639.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.61 versus $1.94 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SBA Communications here>>>

Shares of SBA Communications have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise