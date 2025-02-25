We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $3.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -8.72%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 164 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 163.96 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 90 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.45 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 595 millions of cubic feet versus 602.07 millions of cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before): $1.14 compared to the $1.27 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before): $21.47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.27.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before): $69.96 compared to the $69.45 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Civitas have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.