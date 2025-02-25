Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $3.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -8.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 164 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 163.96 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 90 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.45 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 595 millions of cubic feet versus 602.07 millions of cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before): $1.14 compared to the $1.27 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before): $21.47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.27.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before): $69.96 compared to the $69.45 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Civitas have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

