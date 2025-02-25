We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.6%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.26, the EPS surprise was +11.66%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily production / Daily combined volumes: 883,424 BOE/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 848,018.4 BOE/D.
- Total Production Volume (Combined volumes): 81,275 MBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77,953.35 MBOE.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged: $19.27 per barrel versus $19.37 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Production Volume - Oil: 43,785 MBBL compared to the 43,547.94 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Production Volume - Natural gas: 107,249 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 103,083.7 MMcf.
- Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged: $0.82 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $0.88 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Prices - Oil -hedged: $68.72 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.35 per barrel.
- Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids: 19,615 MBBL versus 17,224.76 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Prices - Natural gas: $0.48 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.38 per thousand cubic feet.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids: $19.27 per barrel compared to the $18.42 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $3.47 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Other operating income: $15 million versus $7.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.4% change.
Shares of Diamondback have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.