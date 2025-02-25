Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.6%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.26, the EPS surprise was +11.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily production / Daily combined volumes: 883,424 BOE/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 848,018.4 BOE/D.
  • Total Production Volume (Combined volumes): 81,275 MBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77,953.35 MBOE.
  • Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged: $19.27 per barrel versus $19.37 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Production Volume - Oil: 43,785 MBBL compared to the 43,547.94 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Production Volume - Natural gas: 107,249 MMcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 103,083.7 MMcf.
  • Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged: $0.82 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $0.88 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Prices - Oil -hedged: $68.72 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.35 per barrel.
  • Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids: 19,615 MBBL versus 17,224.76 MBBL estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Prices - Natural gas: $0.48 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.38 per thousand cubic feet.
  • Average Prices - Natural gas liquids: $19.27 per barrel compared to the $18.42 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $3.47 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating income: $15 million versus $7.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.4% change.
Shares of Diamondback have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

