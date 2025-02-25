Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Zoom (ZM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Zoom Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Customers: 192,600 compared to the 196,933 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue: 4,088 compared to the 4,089 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $2.25 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $3.80 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $1.55 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zoom here>>>

Shares of Zoom have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise