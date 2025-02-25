We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $18.14, indicating a -1.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.21%.
The the stock of company has risen by 25.34% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 17.89% upward. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
