Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $297.14 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Addus HomeCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Personal care: $220.33 million compared to the $203.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home Health: $17.83 million compared to the $17.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hospice: $58.99 million versus $58.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
Shares of Addus HomeCare have returned -16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

