Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $444.09 million, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was -17.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $208.59 million compared to the $201.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $109.62 million compared to the $106.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $125.88 million versus $130.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Quaker Chemical here>>>

Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quaker Houghton (KWR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise