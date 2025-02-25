Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DMC Global (BOOM) Q4 Earnings

DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported $152.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +137.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $60.27 million compared to the $54.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $28.43 million compared to the $23.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $63.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.30 million.
Shares of DMC Global have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

