Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Myriad (MYGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.6 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.14 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Myriad performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Test volumes: 374,000 versus 384,314 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer: $94.30 million versus $92.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics: $40.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling: $30.80 million compared to the $33.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product- Prenatal: $44.90 million compared to the $44.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Myriad here>>>

Shares of Myriad have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise