Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NETSTREIT (NTST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

NETSTREIT (NTST - Free Report) reported $44.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.32 million, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NETSTREIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income on loans receivable: $3.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue (including reimbursable): $40.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 compared to the $0.03 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for NETSTREIT here>>>

Shares of NETSTREIT have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise