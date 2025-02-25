Back to top

EverQuote (EVER) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) reported revenue of $147.46 million, up 164.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.06 million, representing a surprise of +10.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EverQuote performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Variable Marketing Margin: $44.02 million compared to the $39.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Variable Marketing Margin - Percentage of revenue: 29.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.2%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $135.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +202.2%.
  • Revenue- Home and Renters: $11.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.23 million versus $0.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -74.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for EverQuote here>>>

Shares of EverQuote have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

