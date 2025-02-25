Back to top

MediaAlpha (MAX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) reported $300.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 156.6%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MediaAlpha performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Value: $499.17 million versus $488.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Transaction Value - Property & Casualty insurance: $400.98 million compared to the $388.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Transaction Value - Other: $1.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.18 million.
  • Transaction Value - Life insurance: $6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.81 million.
  • Transaction Value - Health insurance: $90.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.34 million.
Shares of MediaAlpha have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

