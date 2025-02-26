Back to top

Dentsply (XRAY) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $919.36 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dentsply metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions' of $296.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare' will likely reach $76.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions' to reach $337.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions' should arrive at $207.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rest of World' will reach $205.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Europe' should come in at $368.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Over the past month, Dentsply shares have recorded returns of -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), XRAY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


