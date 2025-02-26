We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Amneal (AMRX) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $707.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amneal metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Generics Segment' at $410.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment' will likely reach $172.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Specialty Segment' will reach $118.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Amneal have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>