Gear Up for Papa John's (PZZA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 47.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $513 million, exhibiting a decline of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Papa John's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees' should arrive at $34.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- International revenues' at $34.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $59.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- North America commissary revenues' will reach $211.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants' stands at -3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.2%.
Analysts expect 'Number of Restaurants - System-wide' to come in at 6,004. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,906 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America' will reach 2,967. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,902.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants - Total North America' reaching 3,496. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,433.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Restaurants - International Franchised' will reach 2,493. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,356 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of Restaurants - International' to reach 2,501. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,473 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable sales growth - System-wide International restaurants' of 0.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Restaurants - Total Franchised' will likely reach 5,458. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,258.
Papa John's shares have witnessed a change of +23.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PZZA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.