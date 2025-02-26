We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Jamf Holding (JAMF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $162.43 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jamf Holding metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- SaaS subscription and support and maintenance' will reach $153.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription revenue- On-premise subscription' to reach $5.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-subscription revenue- Professional services' at $3.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription revenue' should arrive at $159.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will likely reach $653.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $588.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jamf Holding here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Jamf Holding have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, JAMF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>