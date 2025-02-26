We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, indicating an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $255.18 million, representing an increase of 29.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tandem Diabetes Care metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Pump- United States' of $101.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Supplies and Other- United States' to come in at $89.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Sales- Outside the United States' will likely reach $59.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- United States' should come in at $190.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.5% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States' at $40.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Pump- Outside the United States' to reach $19.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have demonstrated returns of -10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TNDM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>