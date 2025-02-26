Back to top

Ahead of Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $149.13 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 12.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Integral Ad Science metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Optimization revenue' should arrive at $69.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Publisher revenue' to come in at $20.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Measurement revenue' will reach $59.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

