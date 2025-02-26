We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Cable One (CABO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One (CABO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $9.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $390.46 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cable One metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Residential Video' will reach $51.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Residential Data' of $229.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $27.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other)' will likely reach $75.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential Voice' at $7.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>
Shares of Cable One have experienced a change of -17.7% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CABO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>