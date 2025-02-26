We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to OPKO Health (OPK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $155.14 million, exhibiting a decline of 14.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific OPKO Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other' to reach $14.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Revenue from products' stands at $42.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Revenue from services' reaching $97.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.7%.
Over the past month, shares of OPKO Health have returned +17% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Currently, OPK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>